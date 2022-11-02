Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.