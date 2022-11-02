Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

VKI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

