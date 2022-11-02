Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of UPS opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

