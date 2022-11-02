ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

