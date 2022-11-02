Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of TuSimple worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

