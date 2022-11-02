Stephens Inc. AR Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.