Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

SCHN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $755.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.