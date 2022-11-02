Stephens Inc. AR Sells 185,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

