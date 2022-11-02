Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ping Identity to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Shares of PING opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

