SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.