Stephens Inc. AR Buys 29,315 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,105,877 shares in the company, valued at $154,955,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,955,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 883,520 shares of company stock worth $9,997,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

