Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

