Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,576 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984 over the last 90 days.

Snap Stock Up 3.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $57.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.