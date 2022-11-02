Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

