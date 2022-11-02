Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 38,318 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

