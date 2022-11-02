Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,810. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

