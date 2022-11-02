SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

