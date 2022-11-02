The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

