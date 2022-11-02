Stephens Inc. AR Has $389,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

