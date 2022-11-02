Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 30,882 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.