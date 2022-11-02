Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,827 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

