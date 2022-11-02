Stephens Inc. AR Has $401,000 Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 724,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 65.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 103,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

