Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Timken by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Timken by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Timken by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,962 shares of company stock worth $2,126,598. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.