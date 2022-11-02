Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.8 %

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

