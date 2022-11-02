Stephens Inc. AR Has $431,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

IONS opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

