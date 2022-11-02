Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

