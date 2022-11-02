Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

