Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 75.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

