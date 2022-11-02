Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

