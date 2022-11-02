Stephens Inc. AR Has $442,000 Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.