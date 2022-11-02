Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

