Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635,884 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 342,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 301,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

