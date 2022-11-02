Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GEM opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

