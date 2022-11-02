Stephens Inc. AR Invests $429,000 in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,345,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 951,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 933,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

