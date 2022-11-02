Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,978 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.