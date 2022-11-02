Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Price Performance
BXP opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.