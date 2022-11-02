Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

