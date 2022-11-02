Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $563,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Everi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.