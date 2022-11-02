Stephens Inc. AR Has $410,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CRL opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $441.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

