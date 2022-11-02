Stephens Inc. AR Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

