Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Airlines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.