HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after buying an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

