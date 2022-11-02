Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 433.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

