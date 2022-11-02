Simplex Trading LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.87% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 666.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of BRZU stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

