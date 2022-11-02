Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 564.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

LITE opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

