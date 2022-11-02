Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

