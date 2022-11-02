6,346 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 700,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,688,000 after acquiring an additional 196,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.