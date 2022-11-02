Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,062 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.