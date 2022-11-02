Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,590 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.68 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

