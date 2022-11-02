Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.