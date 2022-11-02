Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $235.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

